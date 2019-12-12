Beat the commute: IT business hiring for position in Naas

A Delivery Consultant (IT SDLC Implementation) is being hired by IT solutions business Glemser Technologies.

The firm is headquartered in Bethlehem, PA, USA with offices in Naas, Ireland and New Delhi, India.

The company analyses, comprehends, and implements IT systems compliance, validation and regulatory adherence for pharmaceutical, life science, biotech, medical devices, and high-tech manufacturing customers.



Glemser helps businesses to adapt to technological change and to successfully implement the latest IT systems that will help them to gain a competitive advantage by getting products to market safer, faster and cheaper.



Glemser has an immediate requirement:

To identify academically strong computer and business science candidates who have gained up to two-years of post-graduate experience working on successful IT SDLC implementations within a regulated enterprise.



The preferred candidate:

Has achieved a 2:1 BSc. Enterprise Computing degree and up to two-years post graduate system application development and validation experience.

Must have excellent interpersonal and communication skills for client facing presentations and is comfortable working as a team member to achieve strict transactional project deadlines.



Work location:

Primarily based at our office in Naas, Co Kildare but with remote home-office flexibility and limited international travel to EU client sites.



Remuneration:

Excellent and competitive employment terms and conditions will be offered to the successful candidate depending upon experience and qualifications.

How to apply:

A detailed Delivery Consultant job profile is available upon request.

Email your application and current CV to tiernach.cassidy@glemser.com