THE BIG INTERVIEW: Santa Claus is on his way to Kildare

Despite the huge demands made on him, he was happy to take a few minutes out of his busy schedule to talk about his plans for Christmas and the children of Kildare. So we are very pleased this Christmas to speak with our favourite man of the moment, Santa Claus!

What is happening at the moment, Santa Claus?

Well, I have received so many letters from the good children in Kildare, which I have had to stay up extra late in the last few nights to reply to.

All the elves are working very hard to make sure that everything will be ready for delivery of the presents on Christmas Eve night. I am hearing very good reports about the children of Kildare from my Santa helpers.

The North Pole is very cold, so we have had to wrap up very well, as I noticed you have had to do in Ireland as well, over the past few weeks.

What advice have you for the children of Kildare, who will be waiting with great excitement on the night before Christmas?

Mammys and Daddys will want to make sure that you get to bed early, so that you are fast asleep when I arrive.

Last year, I noticed that a few of the children tried to stay awake, but by the time I arrived in the county, it was great to see that all the good boys and girls were fast asleep.

Will the children all get what they want?

This is the biggest problem that I have each year. Normally I will try my very best to get the boys and girls what they want, but sometimes that is not possible. I am very, very sorry for this, but I always try my best and will always try. But sometimes, you know, the surprise present on Christmas morning is the best present of them all.

Have you had any letters from this part of the world?

So many, you would not believe — from Naas, Newbridge, Allen, Allenwood, Ardclough, Athgarvan, Athy, Ballitore, Ballymore Eustace, Calverstown, Caragh, Carbury, Castledermot, Clane, Coill Dubh, Celbridge, Curragh, Derrinturn, Eadestown, Johnstown, Kilberry, Kilcock, Kilcullen, Kildangan, Kill, Kilmead, Kilmeague, Kilteel, Kildare town, Leixlip, Lullymore, Maynooth, Milltown, Moone, Monasterevin, Narraghmore, Nurney, Prosperous, Rathangan, Robertstown, Sallins, Straffan, Staplestown, Suncroft, Timolin and Two Mile House are just some of the areas that have already written in.

There are still a few places that I may have not mentioned, so get those letters in to me.

Will you get to write to everybody in time?

Probably not, but the great thing about the magic of Christmas is that I can see every letter written to Santa, even if the children forget to put it in the post.

Will you be hungry on your Christmas Eve night journey?

I am always hungry with having to travel all around the world. Sometimes I get a chance to get a little bite to eat, but a glass of milk and a sandwich is always great. I have been told by Mrs Claus to keep off the sweets, but maybe just one or two. Rudolph says that the reindeers are happy with some water and maybe a carrot, but don’t worry, as they are all well fed before they leave the North Pole.

Any last words to the children of Kildare?

Make sure and be on your best behaviour. Listen to your parent or parents and remember that some presents are so very expensive, but please enjoy the ones you get. I have seen children in poorer countries who are not as lucky as the children in Ireland. And always remember that there are other children out in the world less well off than you.

Ho! Ho! Ho! and a big Happy Christmas to all the readers and advertisers of the Leinster Leader! May 2019 bring you lots of joy, happiness and good health.