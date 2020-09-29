DON'T MISS OUT! First Days at School Junior Infants picture supplement in this week's Leinster Leader

Some of the most eagerly anticipated and much-loved Leinster Leader editions each year are those with our First Day at School Junior Infants supplement, featuring pictures of the Junior Infants from schools across the county.

The First Day at School 2020 was like no other owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and with schools being closed since last March, a huge volume of work was undertaken by school board of managements, principals and teachers in the preparation for their September reopening.

Thanks to photographer Aishling Conway, and the schools and pupils, the first of this year's First Day at School Junior Infants supplement - in the issue of Tuesday, September 29 - features pictures from 14 schools

As usual, this year's issue features lots of big smiles from all the little scholars in their new classes.

We have been bringing out this supplement for many years now, and it always gets a great response from schools, parents and communities.

Make sure to get your hands on a copy of this week's Leinster Leader - don't miss out!

SCHOOLS FEATURED - ISSUE SEPTEMBER 29

Scoil Bhríde, Naas

St Corban's, Naas

St David's, Naas

Scoil Mhuire, Ballymore Eustace

Scoil Bhríde, Kill

Killashee MDNS

Scoil Bhríde, Athgarvan

Curragh GNS

Scoil an Linbh Íosa, Ballycane

St Patrick's NS, Newbridge

Scoil Bhríde, Kilcullen

Ballyshannon NS

Naas Community NS

Scoil Bhríde, Straffan