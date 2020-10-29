In association with Sheehy Motors, Naas

Halloween Spooktacular - Send us your fancy dress photos!

Calling all ghouls, goblins, witches and wizards

KildareNow reporter

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

Email:

editor@kildarepost.com

Halloween Spooktacular - Send us your fancy dress photos!

Youngsters at Gaelscoil Chill Dara, Newbridge, dressed up for Halloween. See more pictures in this week's Leader

We're looking for your best Halloween pics!

Did you kids dress up as little monsters for their last day of school? Are you having a spooky party at home this weekend?

Send us your pics to this special email address: halloweenkildare2020@gmail.com and we'll print the best in the Leinster Leader/KildareNow.