Residential support workers wanted for North Kildare/West Dublin

Residential support workers are being sought for a one-year fixed term contract with Dara Community Living in North Kildare/West Dublin.

ROLE SUMMARY

As part of a team, assist in creating a secure and stable environment for individuals with an Intellectual Disability and individuals with autism.

MAIN DUTIES

• Support Workers must have a full driver licence and be prepared to drive company vehicles

• Support Workers support each person in all areas of their lives – in their home and community.

ESSENTIAL CRITERIA

• Experience in the social care/intellectual disability sector preferably in residential and day service settings

• A commitment to people with disabilities, positive, flexible and energetic attitude

• Skills to support people with disabilities in ordinary places in the community

• Excellent communication skills – verbal and written

• Full, clean driver’s license

• Available to do sleepover duties available to work daytime, evenings and weekend duty

• Comfortable with lone working

DESIRABLE

• Qualifications in the area of social care or health care support

JOIN OUR TEAM – BENEFITS

• Company pension with company contribution (including income protection and death-in service benefits)

• Excellent training and support and supervision from a line manager structure. • Employee Assistance Programme

• Free Parking

• Bike to Work scheme

• Option to join the Health Service credit union

HOW TO APPLY

Applications via cover letter and up to date CV to be forwarded to sarah@daracommunityliving.ie. Closing date for receipt of CV is no later than 5pm on Friday, 26th February 2021 Shortlisting will apply, only candidates shortlisted for interview will be contacted.

Dara Community Living is an equal opportunities employer.