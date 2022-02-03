Dominic Mullin - the Kildare man who was part of GAA uprising in Killybegs

The St Enda's team of 1969
We are all aware of the Killybegs’ dominance of GAA in the late 1980s and throughout much of the 1990s, but in a week when Kildare come to Ballybofey to play Donegal in the Allianz National Football League, a Kildare man who came to Killybegs in the 1960s played a vital role in the GAA revival in the fishing town.
Dominic Mullin was born in the tiny village of Prosperous in the north of Kildare, very near to the Bog of Allen and also to Mondello race track.
After completing his leaving cert in 1963 at Prosperous secondary school he headed north to the fishing town of Killybegs after seeing a BIM programme on television showing the boats fishing herring out of the port town in Donegal.
Photo caption: St Enda's, 1969. Back, l to r, Dominic Mullin, Charlie Tully, Jack Furey, Columba Diver, Seamus McGee, Edward O'Donnell, Seamus Gillespie, Sean Brennan. Front, l to r, Patsy Gildea, Charlie O'Donnell, John Joe Doherty, Frankie Campbell, Dave Kelly, Kevin McDonald, Peter Oliver McNelis, John Boyle.
As a 16-year-old apprentice he began his fishing career on skipper Thomas Murrin’s boat “The Ard Carna” with his good friend Jackie Mulroy from Co. Louth.
He would remain a fisherman for another 35 years, finally retiring after spending 20 years fishing on Hughie Moore’s vessel the “Shaun Shaun” before taking a shore-based job for a number of years.
On coming to Killybegs Dominic enquired about football and hurling which at that time were only infrequently played in the area. Clubs used to join forces when the numbers were lacking and one of the first teams he played for was an Ardara/Killybegs/Dunkineely amalgamation called St. Enda’s.
In latter years Jimmy White would often refer to this great team when trying to inspire many a Killybegs half-time dressing room. Dominic won an Intermediate championship medal beating Glenfin in 1979 and mainly due to the seasonal nature of the fishing at that time gradually eased back on his playing career. But he often threw the boots on for many a junior team until the mid 1980s before finally calling it a day.
John ‘Baker’ Boyle said Dominic was one of the greatest footballers he ever seen and played with and was especially known for his high fielding from centrefield and kicking scores from play. His drive and will to win were the basis of many a Killybegs victory or comeback and in an age where hard men played football, few ever came out on top against Dominic.
St Enda's GAA 1969
Ardara and Killybegs form St Enda’s
As the Ardara club decided to re-grade their players to Junior again for 1969, the officers of the club approached Killybegs with a view to combining forces to compete in the Senior League and Championship.
The matter was first discussed at a club meeting in March, with Packie Keeney stating that he had spoken to a few of the Killybegs club men about the issue. He stated that their only concern was that they would only be left with two or three players on the team.
It was agreed that a selection committee with equal representation from both Clubs would be appointed. On the issue of home venue, it was agreed that matches with St Patrick’s (Kilcar/Glencolmcille), would take place in Fintra, and that games against Glenties or Dungloe would be played in Sandfield. Gate money would be split evenly between both teams. The team proved to be a formidable outfit and had some good victories in the Senior League in section C, which included St Patricks, Glenties, Clanna Gael St Josephs and Dungloe.
St. Enda's had comfortable win
Dungloe 0-8, St Enda's 3-9
St. Enda’s had a comfortable win over Dungloe in their Senior Football League tie at Rosses Park, Dungloe. Scorers for Ardara were Patsy Gildea (1-05), Edward O’Donnell (1-00), D. Mullan (1-00), C. McGill (0-02), D. Kelly (0-01), Peter O. McNelis (0-01).
The teams under Referee, Mr. S. Rogers, Co. Councillor were:-
St. Enda’s: Charlie Keeney, Charlie O’Donnell, Columba Diver, Charlie Tully, John Gallagher, Packie Keeney, Jack Furey, Sean Brennan, Dominic Mullin, Patsy Gildea, Cathal McGill, Peter O. McNelis, Frankie Campbell, Edward O’Donnell and Dave Kelly.
Dungloe: N. McCole, J. Boyle, J. McElwee, C. Elliott, H. Sweeney, E. Bonner, M. Gallagher, D. Boyle, P. McHugh, J. O’Donnell, L. Reilly, P. McGinley, M. White, G. McElwee, P. J. O’Donnell.
The seasoned St Joseph’s side, however, qualified for the League semi-finals from the section, with St Enda’s finishing second. In the Senior Championship the team were paired with Dungloe, St Patrick’s and Glenties in an all-South West division. St Enda’s proved to be the strongest force in the section. They defeated Dungloe and Glenties before clinching the division with a narrow 2-3 to 1-5 victory over St Patrick’s on the 29th of June.
Enda’s through to County semi-final
St Enda’s 2-3, St Patricks 1-5
St Enda’s (Ardara/Killybegs) qualified for the Donegal Senior Football Championship semi-final with a thrilling 2-3 to 1-5 win over St Patrick’s at the Parish Park Cashel, Glencolmcille on Sunday.
St Enda’s had all their scores by midway through the first half, and St Patrick’s had the home supporters on their toes as they cut the deficit to a single point in the second half.
St Patrick’s were somewhat unlucky in failing to get the equaliser in a thrilling game. In the first quarter, although playing against the breeze, they had the edge on their opponents but threw away some good scoring chances
St Endas: Seamus McGee, John Boyle, Charlie Tully, John Joe Doherty, Dominic Mullin, Columba Diver, Kevin McDonald, Packie Keeney, Sean Brennan, Patsy Gildea, Peter O McNelis, Dave Kelly, Seamus Gillespie, Edward O’Donnell, Frankie Campbell.
St Patricks: Michael Gillespie, K. Gillespie, Francis Campbell, C. McShane, Ian Hegarty, Connie Hegarty, Donie Cronin, Francie Cunningham, J. Gillespie, Seamus Gallagher, J. Cunningham, Pat John McIntyre, M. Byrne, C. Gillespie, Paddy Beag Gillespie.
This qualified the team for the County semi-final where St Eunans provided the opposition. St Eunans came out winners on a 1-15 to 1-3 scoreline.
The St. Enda’s team which went down to St. Eunan’s lined out as follows - Seamus McGee, John J. Doherty, Packie Keeney, Charlie Tully, Dominic Mullin, Kevin McDonald, Columba Diver, John Gallagher, Des Houlihan, Peter O. McNelis, Cathal McGill, Dave Kelly, Patsy Gildea, Edward O’Donnell and Frankie Campbell. Subs were Jack Furey and Tom Diver.
