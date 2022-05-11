Camogie Association launches 2022 Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Camogie Championships

The Camogie Association today launched the 2022 Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Camogie Championships, which commence the weekend of May 21 & 22, 2022. The Championships will culminate in a triple-header All Ireland Final at Croke Park on Sunday, August 7, 2022, and will see teams compete for the Seaghan O’Duffy Cup (Senior), Jack McGrath Cup (Intermediate) and Kathleen Mills Cup (Premier Junior).

The Nancy Murray Cup also launched today. This is a development competition featuring Donegal, Louth, Tyrone, and Wicklow.

Rowena Rodrigues, Group Head of External Relations and Engagement at Glen Dimplex said,

“We are immensely honoured to be partnering with the Camogie Association on sponsorship of the Camogie Championships. Glen Dimplex is a family owned, Irish headquartered international group, with company locations and partnerships in communities in Ireland and international markets, focused on empowering the everyday lives of our customers. This is an exciting next step in our journey to connect with our communities and inspire and empower high performing teams in our business and on the pitch.”

The Camogie Association is excited to welcome all fans back to a championship season where stadiums can be filled to full capacity. Whether travelling as a family, club or group, camogie fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets early and #GoTogether to support their teams. A number of games will also be live streamed.

Camogie players from Galway (Rebecca Hennelly),Cork (Amy Lee), Meath (Jane Dolan), Dublin (Ellen Baker), Cavan (Josephine Maguire) and Armagh (Michelle McArdle) all attended the launch.

Speaking at today’s launch, Uachtarán/President of the Camogie Association, Hilda Breslin, said;

“We are delighted to launch the 2022 Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Camogie Championships today, it’s wonderful to have the expectation of another eagerly awaited championship season of Camogie.

"This year our wonderful new sponsorship with Glen Dimplex will allow us to increase our promotion and together with great RTÉ coverage showcase our game and players to a wider audience.

"The championships provide us with the most exciting, skilful, and entertaining games each year. I am confident that the 2022 championship will not disappoint. I wish all the teams the best of luck as we anticipate what will be a season of old and new rivalries on the pitch in the race for All Ireland Glory.”

RTÉ has reaffirmed its commitment to Camogie coverage with a new multi-year deal. As a result, the 2022 Glen Dimplex All Ireland Senior, Intermediate and Junior finals will be live on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player in a triple-header from Croke Park on Sunday, August 7. The two Senior semi-finals on July, 24. Live from Croke Park and two quarter-finals will also be live on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player on July 9, broadcast from Semple Stadium.

Tickets for all games will be sold online in advance.

Information about all fixtures, including times, date, venues, and links to ticket sales will be available at www.camogie.ie