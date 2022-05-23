Fixtures for All-Ireland SFC qualifiers confirmed

The draw for the first round of qualifiers for the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship was made on Monday and there are some tasty ties to look forward to. PIC: Sportsfile
The draw for the first round of qualifiers for the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship was made on Monday and there are some tasty ties to look forward to.
All-Ireland champions Tyrone face a difficult test away to Armagh while Monaghan travel to Mayo to play James Horan's side.
All games will be played on the weekend of 4/5 June.
All-Ireland SFC Round 1 qualifiers fixtures:
Mayo v Monaghan
Clare v Meath
Cork v Louth
Armagh v Tyrone
