IN PICTURES: Limerick defeat Kilkenny to win All-Ireland hurling final

Limerick and Kilkenny contested today's All-Ireland hurling final in Croke Park.
Limerick, who won the contest on a scoreline of 1-31 to 2-26, claimed their third consecutive All-Ireland title in a thrilling final in spectacular weather.
Recap on a fantastic All-Ireland hurling final by using the next icon below or the arrows above to view the action shots from the game.
