Firefighter battle blaze as Orange Warning for forest fires expires

This was the scene of a fire which emitted a lot of smoke near the Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore yesterday evening.

Offaly Fire Service and Offaly Co Council workers responded to the incident.

A 'Condition Orange' fire warning was in place by the Department of Agriculture until yesterday due to warm weather making vegetation extremely dry.

Experts had cautioned against people lighting open fires or BBQs on open lands or forest areas.

The public was urged to call emergency services if they saw a fire and not to drive near fires or through smoke.