Maynooth University announces highest-ever first preference CAO applications

Over 4,000 students are choosing a Co Kildare university as first preference this year.

Maynooth University today announced that it has received its highest-ever first preference applications.

More than 4,200 students have chosen Maynooth as their first preference for the 2019-2020 academic year, according to figures released today by the Central Applications Office (CAO).

This figure represents a 7% increase on Maynooth applications from last year, and amounts to more than three times the total increase (2%) in CAO Level 8 first preferences this year.

The increases in first preferences are recorded right across Maynooth University’s degree courses, particularly the Bachelor of Science degree (33%), Arts (17%), Law (12%), Business (9%) and Education (6%).

Maynooth's Bachelor of Arts degree continues to be the most popular course in the CAO, attracting more applications and first preferences than any other CAO course.

Maynooth University marked another important milestone last week when it was named among the Top 50 Young Universities in the World, climbing from the position of 80 in 2018. The Times Higher Education ranking of 50 is the highest position achieved by an Irish university this year.

Speaking about today’s CAO announcement, Professor Philip Nolan, President of Maynooth University, said: “Maynooth University holds a unique position as the highest ranking Irish university in the Top 50 Young Universities in the world. Today’s first preference figures further reflect the creative choices of Maynooth in offering the greatest level of flexibility and control to students over their education within a rapidly changing jobs market."

Mr Nolan said:“Maynooth University offers students a highly innovative critical skills module to ensure that graduates are leaving fully equipped with the analytical thinking and communications skills needed for future work environments. In responding to evolving opportunities across employment sectors, we continue to innovate and grow in a highly competitive global climate.”

Maynooth is Ireland’s fastest growing university with more than 13,000 students, including 1,600 taught postgraduate students and over 400 research students.