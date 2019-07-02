What about this for a makeshift job? Driver gets a day out in court for his trouble...

MacGyver would have been proud of this, Gardaí said.

This car with a very makeshift exhaust pipe was stopped by Fermoy Roads Policing Unit. .

Officers quipped that they heard this vehicle before they saw it.

Gardai added: "On closer inspection they saw this DIY exhaust that Mac Gyver would’ve been proud of.

"A steel pipe, a twisted coat hanger and a bit of chain but no muffler."

The motorist will receive a summons for a court appearance for excessive noise from the vehicle.

The driver will also face a charge of non-display of N Plates.