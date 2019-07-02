Naas based Residence Day Spa is must visit for pregnant women

Eight months pregnant, working full-time, counting down the days to have your precious baby in your arms, is an anxious and a busy time.

The Residence Day Spa at 1 Moat Lane, Naas, is the place to go, from 12 weeks on.

I came across this gem at eight months pregnant and I left, with lots more energy, more than I have had in quite some time.

The Mum-to-be package is what every pregnant woman deserves and if you find this early on in the pregnancy, then very lucky you! But lucky you anyway for experiencing The Residence Day Spa at any stage of pregnancy, it does the fantastic job of relaxing mother to be.

Set in a luxurious interior with low relaxing music in the background, therapists work at making the pregnant woman feel completely pampered.

Owned by Latvian woman, Zane Kostiva, eight therapists are employed at the spa, located in Naas town.

Easing into a relaxing state of mind, I was given a very gentle massage, while lying on my side, perfectly designed for pregnancy by Lithuanian native, Indre Smaidziunaite, who has years of experience in pregnancy massage.

Pregnancy massages are not recommended for any woman before 12 weeks.

The massage takes the stress out of the muscles and releases tension.

Then I got a hydrating facial with Germaine de Capuccini products.

My skin felt so soft afterwards. From the first trimester on, my skin has been very dry, for the first time, I had that pregnancy glow, they all talk about.

Manager of The Residence Day Spa, Elena Climemco, says that it is very common for pregnant women's skin to change over the nine months.

On one day a woman may require a hydrating massage while on another day a woman may need products to suit oily or sensitive skin, the needs of a pregnant woman's skin changes regularly.

I would highly recommend a facial for any pregnant woman.

Next up is the mini manicure where you get to pick from a wide range of colours. Treat yourself, it is just great.

Then there is the mini pedicure to soothe tired and aching feet.

Finding it awkward to bend down at this stage,getting a pedicure is such a wonderful thing.

Next up is complimentary tea or coffee, along with luscious scones and an array of fruit.

The cost of this wonderful Mum-to- Be Spa Package is €99 and lasts 2 hours and 30 minutes.

The Residence Day Spa is open seven days a week.