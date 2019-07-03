M7 from Kildare Village to Portlaoise to close overnight from Monday

Around 30km of the M7 motorway will be closed overnight between Kildare Village and Portlaoise from next Monday until August 28.

The 8pm to 6am shutdown on eastbound lanes is for resurfacing the road.

Kildare County Council said that (on behalf of Laois County Council and Transport Infrastructure Ireland) it gives notice, in accordance with Section 75 of the Roads Act 1993, that it intends to close:

The M7 Eastbound (Overnight Closures) between Junction 16 (Portlaoise) and Junction 13 (Kildare).

The M7 Junction 15 Eastbound merge slip road (Overnight Closures)

The M7 Junction 14 Eastbound merge slip road (Overnight Closures)

These closures are required to facilitate the resurfacing of the pavement.

The road will be closed from 8pm-6am on Monday-Thursday, 9pm to 8am on Fridays and Saturdays and 10pm-6am on Sundays during the earmarked period.

Motorists will be diverted at junction 16 (Portlaoise) and asked to take the R445 and R415 roads until they reach junction 13 at Kildare village, rejoining the M7 using the eastbound merge slip ramp.

Kildare County Council said diversionary routes will be clearly signposted, as agreed by the council and the Gardai, and local and emergency access will be allowed at all times.

The Council apologised in advance for any inconvenience to road users.