Kildare Death Notices for Wednesday, July 3

The Very Rev. Dean Philip Knowles, priest-in-charge of Narraghmore, Timolin, Castledermot and Kinneagh parishes, retired Dean of the Cathedral Church of St. John the Baptist and St. Patrick’s Rock, Cashel.

Late of Kingsgrove, Athy, Co. Kildare. Passed away peacefully in the care of St. Bridget’s Hospice, The Curragh on Tuesday 2nd July, 2019. Sadly missed by his sister Heather, brothers Herbert and David, sisters-in-law Anne and Jenny, nieces, nephews, good friends Con and Eileen Doyle, his fellow clergy, choir “In Cantorum”, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Arriving at St. Mullin's Church, Timolin for 8pm Service of Reception on Wednesday, 3rd July, 2019.

Funeral Service at 11 am in St. James' Church, Castledermot, on Thursday, 4th July, 2019.

Departing Castledermot on Thursday, 4th July, 2019, to arrive at The Cathedral Church of St. John the Baptist and St. Patrick's Rock, Cashel arriving at 3.30pm for the Eucharist in Thanksgiving and Remembrance. Burial afterwards in adjoining Churchyard.

For me to live is Christ

And to die is gain

The eternal God is your refuge

May his everlasting arms

Bear you up every moment

The death has occurred of John McEvoy

Rockfield, Maynooth, Kildare / Rathfarnham, Dublin



McEvoy, John, late of Rockfield, Maynooth, Co. Kildare and Rathfarnham, Dublin 16, July 1st 2019, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, in the tender care of the staff of Killarney Nursing Home, predeceased by his beloved wife Elizabeth and daughter Susan, sadly missed by his loving daughters Anne & Mary, son Seán, grandchildren Jonathan, Levina, Rebecca, Mariana, Ciaran, Adam & Heidi, great-grandchildren Evan and Joseph, sisters, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth on Wednesday from 5pm to 8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 9.30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery, Maynooth. Family flowers only please.

The death has occurred of Shane Millea

School St., Kilcock, Kildare / Celbridge, Kildare



Millea, Shane, School St., Kilcock & late of Celbridge, Co. Kildare, July 1st 2019, suddenly, beloved son of the late Anne, deeply regretted by his loving father Richard, son Colton, daughter Ciara, sister Zita, brother Jason, uncles, aunts, nephew, niece, cousins, relatives & friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth on Wednesday from 5pm to 8pm, with prayers at 7.30pm. Removal on Thursday at 9.15am to arrive at St. Coca's Church, Kilcock for 10am Mass, followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please.

The death has occurred of Frank BREEN (Corporal Rtd.)

Brownstown, The Curragh, Kildare



BREEN Frank Corporal Rtd., (Curragh View, Brownstown, The Curragh) 30th June 2019 (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the staff of Naas Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving wife Clare, daughter Colleen, granddaughter Ellie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Frank Rest in Peace

Reposing at his home on Tuesday from 3 o'clock with Rosary that evening at 8 o'clock. Removal on Wednesday morning at 11.15 o'clock to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, The Curragh for Funeral Mass at 12 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.