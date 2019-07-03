LOST & FOUND: Passport, Phones, Handbags, Jackets and a Tesco Clubcard left behind at Blessington Festival

Several belongings have been left behind at the weekend's Kaleidoscope Festival at Russborough House.

Items can be collected at the Avon Centre (Reception), Burgage, Blessington from 1pm on Wednesday July 3rd.

The location is open seven days.

Here is a link to the items.

Kaleidoscope 2019 featured music, dancing, art, storytelling, food, sport and science for entertainment across 18 stages, with kids and their parents urged to drop the tablets and phones and explore.

On Sunday, the Kaleidoscope Choir encouraged families to sing with the Dublin Gospel Choir on stage, with 150 children taking part in performances of Hold My Hand by Jess Glynne and A Deeper Love by Aretha Franklin.

Some of the musical highlights over the course of the weekend included a sunset performance from Bell X1 and a session in The Hippodrome cinema under the stars from Kila, playing music to the films of Cartoon Saloon.

Imelda May also drew a big crowd to the main stage for her only Irish festival performance this summer, with fans treated to a cover of Hozier’s hit Nina Cried Power from the singer.

Organisers were pleased that the fields of Russborough House were left as they were before the festival started, with families packing up their belongings and leaving the area in "immaculate condition".

Melvin Benn, Festival Director at Festival Republic, added: "Aside from a truly wonderful weekend of music and spoken word, something which has really stood out over the whole three days is just how clean the grounds are.

"The headline act of this festival are the children and they are leading the way in keeping the festival site clean, no trace has been left in the campsites and I am really excited to see the future of festivals in Ireland, if these are the children we are bringing up."