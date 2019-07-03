Dublin Gardaí appealing for witnesses after teenage boy is admitted to children's hospital following hit and run

Gardaí in Malahide are appealing for witnesses following a hit and run incident that occurred at approximately 6.55pm on the R106, Swords Road outside the entrance to Castle Heath yesterday.

A teenage boy was struck by a car, described as a Blue Ford Focus 05 D, which failed to remain at the scene. It is believed this car travelled in the direction of Swords following the collision. The teenager was taken to Temple Street Children's Hospital where his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward. In particular, Gardaí are appealing to any motorists who were on the Swords Road at the time of the incident who may have Dash Cam Footage. Gardaí are also appealing to the driver or any occupants of the car to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Malahide Garda Station on 016664600, The Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.