Co Kildare canal hit by hundreds of fish dying with investigations now taking place

A significant fish kill is after taking place in Co Kildare following information on Monday.

Inland Fisheries Ireland confirms that a fish kill has occurred on the Royal Canal in Kilcock. A report was received on Monday, July 1, from Waterways Ireland of the fish kill and an investigation commenced immediately.

The investigation, which is still underway, has identified agricultural discharge to a River Ryewater feeder that enters the canal at Kilcock.

Approximately 300 fish have been killed in the incident with several species affected including Roach, Rudd, Bream and Pike. Work is now ongoing to ensure that there is no further polluting discharge to the system from this location.

Inland Fisheries Ireland has issued a fresh appeal to farmers to remain vigilant to avoid water pollution during the summer months when harvesting silage and spreading slurry. Farmers are reminded of the importance of managing silage operations correctly. Silage effluent is a significant pollutant and if allowed to enter a watercourse can potentially lead to fish death and habitat degradation.

Inland Fisheries Ireland has a confidential hotline number to enable members of the general public to report incidents of water pollution, fish kills and illegal fishing – 1890 34 74 24 or 1890 FISH 24.

