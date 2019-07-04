For Sale: 200-year-old home with Donadea Forest Park as your back garden!
Oldcourt House, Donadea
A Georgian house in tranquil Kildare countryside next to Donadea Forest Park is on the market for €1.75m.
The six-bedroom house has been newly modernised in recent years.
Oldcourt House, a 522sq m (5,618sq ft) protected structure on 13.48 acres, is a bright comfortable modern home.
The house sits in the middle of 7.4 acres and there’s an entrance into the forest park from its six-acre field across the road.
Built in 1800, Oldcourt was originally part of the Aylmer family’s Donadea Castle estate.
It takes its name from the time when it was a local courthouse; subsequently, it was a rectory until 1975.
