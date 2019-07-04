Glasnevin Cemetery - enjoy a fascinating walking tour of Irish history with the kids

A seemingly unlikely place to visit this summer, but Glasnevin Cemetery is a must and if it isn’t on your bucket list now, it will be!

Opened in 1832, Glasnevin is a hauntingly gorgeous Victorian Garden Cemetery, located only 2.5km from Dublin city centre.

Each guide is passionate about sharing their love of heritage and history, telling the stories of Ireland’s fascinating past through daily walking tours, visiting the gravesides of Ireland’s heroes and heroines, rogues, rebels and revolutionaries.

Glasnevin offers a window into Irish history and the guided tours are filled with enjoyable anecdotes and wry stories that bring it to life.

Choose from a range of experiences including the General History tour, Dead Interesting, Children’s summer tours, Women’s tours, the iconic O’Connell Tower and the recently launched audio guides.

Not convinced? Go and see for yourself? Find out more at www.glasnevinmuseum.ie , telephone 01-822 6550 or email museum@glasnevintrust.ie

