Renovations underway at Junction 14 Mayfield service station off M7 near Monasterevin

Renovations are underway at the Junction 14 Mayfield motorway services area.

The busy M7 outlet, which comprises of Spar Extra, Supermacs and Insominia, has sections cordoned off with hoardings to accommodate the works.

The outlet opened just over eight years ago in June 2011, following a €7m investment.

The service station was recently given planning permission to introduce six new areas for the charging of electric vehicles.

Last November, Kildare County Council gave the green light to Ionity GMBH for a High Power Electric Vehicle Charging Station within the existing Mayfield Interchange Services Area.

The development will consist of 6 electric vehicle charging bays, each comprising a parking space and electric vehicle charging unit.

The planning permission also includes associated revisions to existing car parking area, installation of electric vehicle power units and associated fencing, and the construction of a new substation.

In October 2017, planning permission was granted for an increase in the ground floor area by about 25 per cent as well as a First Floor Level for office and staff areas.

The new configured Ground Floor Level would comprise of a convenience shop, four café and restaurant units with common seating area, children’splay areas, public toilets and staff storage areas.