Plans for a Café in local health centre in Kildare Town

The Primary Care Centre in Kildare Town could be getting a Café.

Cill Dara Primary Healthcare Ltd, which operates the facility on Old Hospital Street, has applied for permission for a partially 3-storey and partially 4-storey extension.

The proposed building will cater for additional Medical Services and ancillary accommodation.

The building, which opened in 2015, is occupied by the HSE, a GP practice and a Pharmacy.