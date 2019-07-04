Plans for a Café in local health centre in Kildare Town
The Primary Care Centre in Kildare Town could be getting a Café.
Cill Dara Primary Healthcare Ltd, which operates the facility on Old Hospital Street, has applied for permission for a partially 3-storey and partially 4-storey extension.
The proposed building will cater for additional Medical Services and ancillary accommodation.
The building, which opened in 2015, is occupied by the HSE, a GP practice and a Pharmacy.
