Former shop being converted into 2-bedroom home in Athy

A former shop in Athy is being converted into a two-bedroom house.

This follows a recent trend of re-purposing retail and commercial units in town centres and villages into residential accommodation due to the decline in retail business in some areas and the general high demand for housing.

Planning permission has been granted by Kildare Co Council for the change of use of the property on 18 Offaly Street from retail to residential.

Other works are also included in the terms of the permission.

The application was lodged on April 29 and was finalised in recent days.