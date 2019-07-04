Co Kildare TD says Co Kildare parents getting into debt to fund children through primary and secondary school

A Co Kildare TD warns parents that it’s still not too late to apply for the Back to School Clothing and Footwear Allowance scheme.

This allowance is payable on Friday, July 12, and provides a once-off payment to eligible families to assist with the extra costs when children start school. It’s a vital source of finance for many parents in Co Kildare who struggle with the costs incurred every September.

A survey conducted last year showed that parents sending children to non fee-paying secondary schools spent more than €1,200 per annum on their education while primary school-going children cost their parents almost €600.

Deputy Fiona O’Loughlin said:“The financial pressure of back-to -school time sees parents getting themselves into debt with expenses far higher than parents expect. Every year, I hear from parents who are finding it difficult to cover the cost of uniforms, books, stationery, shoes and voluntary contributions to their children’s schools."

She said:“The number of parents taking out loans to cover the cost of primary school education is estimated at 17% with one in three secondary parents relying on loans to help finance their children’s education."