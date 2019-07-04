GAA Club turned down by Council for gym and floodlights

Kildare Co Council has refused planning permission to Round Towers GAA Club for a number of proposed developments at St Brigid's Park in Kildare Town.

The Club had applied for permission for a 19m wide by 5m high precast concrete skills wall including a total of 800sqm artificial playing surface.

Also proposed was 2.4m high mesh fencing and four 12m high flood lighting columns.

The Club also wnated to build a detached single storey steel frame/cladded gym building.

Two 28m wide by 13m high ball stops to the existing training pitch were also sought but turned down by the Council.





The historic club, which originally dates back to 1888, has the option of modifying the proposals and re-applying for planning permission.