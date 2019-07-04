Naas and Leixlip Garda Stations get new Gardaí

TD for Kildare North, James Lawless welcomes the allocation of new Gardaí to Leixlip and Naas.

Figures released to Deputy Lawless by the Minister for Justice in response to a Parliamentary Question revealed that six new Gardaí have been assigned to the Kildare division since March this year, two of which were assigned to Leixlip, and two to Naas. The others were assigned to Kildare station.

It was also revealed that the Garda Commissioner plans to recruit 600 trainee Gardaí and 600 Garda civilian staff, which will allow 500 fully trained Gardaí to be redeployed from administrative duties to front line policing.

Deputy Lawless said:“The Garda Commissioner’s allocation of extra Gardaí to Kildare is very welcome and the planned redeployment of administrative staff to front line policing is very much needed in our towns and villages and will make a real difference in protecting our communities. It is important that the Government gives An Garda Siochána the necessary resources to fulfil these recruitment ambitions and deliver a visible, effective and responsive policing force.”

He said:“Since the station closures in 2012 I have been working with the local communities who have been suffering from a lack of a policing presence by helping to set up text alert scheme and other measures while calling for the Gardaí to be adequately resourced.”