Staff being hired by Circle K service stations in Kilcullen and Kill

Circle K service stations in Kilcullen and Kill are hiring staff.

The Kilcullen outlet is recruiting a Food Supervisor, a Retail Supervisor and a Fresh Food Manager.

The Kill outlet is recruiting a Retail Food Assistant.

Circle K is rebranding 420 service station sites nationwide from Topaz to Circle K. In 2015, Topaz was acquired by Canadian company Alimentation Couche-Tard (known as Couche-Tard).

Circle K is Couche-Tard’s global forecourts and convenience retail brand.