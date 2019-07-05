Newbridge is first stop for world renowned Olivia Newton-John this July

Newbridge Silverware and the Museum of Style Icons, in partnership with Julien’s Auctions is honoured to present this

pre-auction exhibition celebrating one of pop music’s greatest talents and treasured icons, Olivia Newton-John.

“Her extraordinary career - that includes her starring role in Grease, one of the most successful Hollywood films and soundtracks of all time - and her recordings of some of the biggest pop singles of the 20th Century, makes her more than just a star but a pop culture phenomenon.” said Martin Nolan, Executive Director of Julien’s Auctions.

Newbridge will be the first stop on this exhibition tour, on Monday, July 22 and Tuesday, July 23, giving Irish fans the first glimpse of some of Olivia’s most iconic film costumes and memorabilia.

The Cambridge, England born and Melbourne, Australia raised singer and actress began her music career at the age of 14, when she formed an all-girl group, Sol Four, with her friends. She became a regular on Australian radio and television shows where she performed as “Lovely Livvy” and toured nightclubs in Britain and across Europe with Pat Carroll (now Pat Farrar) as the duo “Pat and Olivia.” Newton-John was also a regular on “The Cliff Richard Show.” Newton-John recorded her first single, “Till You Say You’ll Be Mine,” in 1966 and recorded her first solo album in country music, If Not For You, in 1971.

In 1978, Newton-John would become not just an international movie star but a pop culture icon when she co-starred opposite John Travolta in the high school musical film, Grease (Paramount, 1978). Set in the 1950s, Newton-John played Sandy Olson, a virtuous and demure Australian high school senior and Travolta played Danny Zuko, a tough but tender greaser. Grease became a blockbuster smash and one of the most successful movie musicals of all time. The soundtrack would become one of the top best-selling soundtracks, spending 12 weeks at No. 1, producing three Top 5 singles for Newton-John with the platinum and No. 1 hit single “You’re the One That I Want” with Travolta, the gold “Hopelessly Devoted to You,” and the gold duet “Summer Nights” with Travolta. Newton-John earned a Golden Globe nomination as “Best Actress in a Musical” and performed the Oscar-nominated “Hopelessly Devoted to You” at the 1979 Academy Awards.

The exhibition will feature the Hollywood Superstar’s Iconic “Grease” Leather Jacket and Pants, “Physical” and “Xanadu” Wardrobe Pieces, Gowns, Awards and More to Rock the Auction Stage.

The Museum of Style Icons at the Newbridge Silverware Visitor Centre is located in Newbridg. It is open seven days a week and admission is free. The museum also features garments and interesting artefacts from several Hollywood stars, musicians, and celebrities. For more see www.visitnewbridgesilverware. com or call (045) 431301.