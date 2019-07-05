Investigations ongoing into alleged corruption involving Gardaí

A man in his early 50’s was arrested yesterday for suspected conspiracy to pervert the course of justice and detained at a Garda Station in Co. Tipperary under section 4 Criminal Justice act 1984. The man was subsequently released without charge and the investigations are ongoing.

This arrest is in relation to investigations by personnel attached to the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI) into alleged wrong-doing or corruption involving Garda personnel in the Southern Region.