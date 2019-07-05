Tragic climber Alan Mahon to be laid to rest in his native Monasterevin on Sunday

The Monasterevin native who lost his life on Mount Elbrus in Russia on Sunday last is to be laid to rest on Sunday.

The body of married dad-of-three Alan Mahon, who lived at Richardstown, Kildangan, was repatriated back to Ireland in recent days.

The remains will be reposing at home tomorrow from 2pm with Rosary at 8pm.

House is private on Sunday morning.

Removal will take place on Sunday to arrive at Our Lady of Victories Church, Kildangan for Funeral Mass at 2pm.

Burial will take place afterwards in St. Evin's Cemetery, Monasterevin.

The family has kindly requested that donations, if desired, be made to To Children With Love charity which supports socially deprived children in Russia.

The death notice said Alan is "much loved and sadly missed by his wife and best friend Deirdre, his adored children Nora, Alice and Ollie, his parents Dennis (Dee) and Teresa, brothers Barry and Dennis, parents-in-law, Francis and Marie Quigley, sisters-in-law Mary, Aoife, Margaret and Caroline, brothers-in-law Michael and John, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and colleagues."