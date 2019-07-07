What's the story with all the sculptures around Kildare Village?

Kildare Village is collaborating with The Kildare Gallery in Maynooth on an open air sculpture exhibition with some of Ireland’s top sculpture artists including Stephanie Hess, Donnacha Cahill, Liam Butler, Ronan Butler, Ray Delaney and Eleanor Swan.

The twenty-four sculptures, some of which were specifically commissioned for this exhibition, have taken up residence in the grounds of the Village and will be on show until the end of July.

All works on display are available for purchase through The Kildare Gallery with prices starting from €900.

The Kildare Gallery was founded by Ruth Liddle and Ken Folan and is based in Carton House in Co Kildare.

Experts in outdoor sculpture, they aim to remove art from the confines of gallery walls and transform spaces using art.

They often take their works off site from Carton House and most recently curated a beautiful garden in Bloom which was very successful.

This sculpture exhibition is part of Kildare Village’s Art in Village project which will see them bring more art to the Village in 2019, to bring the joy of art to guests and make it more accessible to all.

On the collaboration The Kildare Gallery said, “The Kildare Gallery at Kildare Village is an outdoor sculpture trail, removing art from the confines of gallery walls, transforming the village into an outdoor gallery. The exhibition will allow visitors to view art from a unique perspective.”