Motorists complain about dust on M7 roadworks due to dry conditions

Motorists have been complaining about dust from the M7 roadworks leaving a grey film on their cars.

Due to several days of dry conditions, road surfaces in the work zone are dusty in places.

This dust is blown up into the air by heavy machinery, HGVs and agricultural tractors travelling in the works zone.

There is a 10km per hour speed limit in some works zone areas to stop dust rising.

Soil discarded by earthworks along the roadside margin is also turning to dust in the dry conditions.

The contractors use water tankers to spray moisture onto the ground to prevent clouds of dust on the site.