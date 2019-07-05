Anger over driver answering "Call of Nature" in the M7 roadworks zone

This was the scene on the M7 earlier on the Dublin side of Newbridge.



An eagle-eyed passenger in a car snapped this man in a compromising position on the M7 earlier - answering a call of nature.

The man could be in no doubt where he is as he is standing beside a M7 motorway sign giving distances for Newbridge, Cork, Portlaoise and Limerick.

The location is close to the end of the M7 roadworks as there is a sign for a towing vehicle and that the roadworks end and the 60km per hour special speed limit returns to 120 km per hour.

The woman who messaged us on KildareNow's Facebook page: "Couldn't believe this. And in full view of passing cars. Does he have no shame?"

Maybe the driver was bursting to go after spending a long time passing the roadworks!

Sometimes a man's gotta do what a man's gotta do - but there are free toilets 5 minutes up the motorway at Kildare Village!

The lack of motorway service stations on the M7 is no excuse as it's better served than the M9 which has none from Kill to Carlow.

What do you think? Is it acceptable behaviour?