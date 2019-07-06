Pay Parking to stay in Maynooth on Saturdays to keep spaces available for visitors and businesses

Councillor Naoise Ó Cearúil called for Pay Parking Bye-Laws for Maynooth to be reviewed to allow free parking on Saturdays.

However Kildare Co Council said that Saturdays are the busiest day in the town and pay parking ensures that there is a good turnover on parking spaces to suit visitors and businesses.

The lack of a parking attendant may also lead to illegal parking, officials said.



The Council explained: "While this is a matter for the members, the Pay Parking Section advises that their records indicate that Saturdays in Maynooth are on average the busiest days of the week.

"The purpose of pay parking is to ensure turnover and access for businesses on the streets and to facilitate people visiting the town.

"The removal of an enforcement presence by Kildare County Council at weekends may lead to increased unauthorised parking (i.e., on footpaths, blocking entrances, double yellow lines etc) and lack of parking space availability on the streets for local residents, shoppers and visitors to the town."