Call for ramps in Straffan village to stop speeding traffic

Kildare Co Council has been asked to install raps in Straffan to help reduce speeding.

Councillor Naoise Ó Cearúil called for the traffic calming measures on the Barberstown Road prior to Straffan Gate estate to "tackle speeding traffic approaching the estate and the village."

The Council said it will arrange for traffic speed and volume surveys to be conducted at this location in September once traffic volumes have returned to normal.

The results will then be forwarded to the Technical Assessment Advisory Group (TAAG) and Speed Limit Review Team for consideration.

Officials said that it should be noted also that location in question is within the existing 50km/hr speed zone.

On another matter, the Council also said that under the Kildare Play Strategy 2018-2028 Straffan has been identified as one of the 19 locations in the country where it is proposed to provide a playground should a suitable site be identified.

The Council was also asked to confirm when will the footpath be completed from Straffan National School to Straffan Manor housing estate?

The Council said the developer of the lands to the rear of the National School has been conditioned to provide road improvements along this section of road.

The Roads Planning team is liaising with the developer in relation to the nature of the works that will be undertaken.