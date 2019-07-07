Extras needed for Vikings series shooting during July in Wicklow and Dublin

'The Last Of The Vikings' TV series is looking for Men and Women to play Warriors, Monks, Priests, Bishops, Normans, Saxons, Merchants, Artisans, Archers, Rowers and many more.

Shooting will be taking place throughout the month of July in Dublin, Wicklow and Wexford.

To apply please email davidwestcoastcasting@gmail.com with the following information:

NAME, AGE, LOCATION, CONTACT NUMBER, AVAILABILITY AND A GOOD RECENT PHOTOGRAPH/HEADSHOT AS WELL AS ANY RELEVANT EXPERIENCE

Please include your location in the subject line.

Please note applicants must have a valid PPS/work visa permit and to be able to make their own way to and from the set.

No children are required at present.