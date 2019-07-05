Naas Town Goes Racing – tomorrow, July 6 at Naas Racecourse

Naas Racecourse kicked off their Summer Season last week with an entertaining evening of racing followed by a live performance from Keywest. Next up is 'Naas Town Goes Racing' Day tomorrow, Saturday, July 6.

Lots of kiddies entertainment for this super Naas town initiative that seeks to encourage the local community and surrounding areas to support and celebrate their local track and come racing! It's a fab venue, indoor and outdoor seating and dining options a-plenty and all with views of the parade ring and racing track.

“We pride ourselves on being a community track, located just minutes away from Poplar Square and we want to ensure that Naas Town feels part of our track!” said Jackie Donohue, Marketing Manager at Naas Racecourse.

“We have a great day lined up for the community on Saturday, July 6, including racing, family fun entertainment, music, BBQ and local traders displaying their products and services. We will also be announcing the lucky winner of the art competition and tidy towns competition on Saturday” added Jackie.

Shuttle Bus Times: collecting at Sallins 12 midday; 1pm and 2pm; returning at 5:25pm and 6pm.

First Race: 13:35pm; last Race: 17:05pm

Their next Summer BBQ event will be on July 24, evening meeting, with The Kilkennys to perform after racing; first race is approx 6pm; music begins at approx 9.10pm.