Current weather conditions ideal for 'dust devils'

Current weather conditions may be ideal for mini whirlwinds - or dust devils.

One was witnessed on a farm in Co Kildare last year.

Still, calm and hot weather are conducive for the phenomenon.

Dust devils are “fairly common in warm climates” and not at all unusual in places like Australia and parts of Europe.

Some in the US could rip tents off the ground, but this is uncommon in Ireland.

Dust devils are caused by the ground heating up at different rates, which creates pressure.

This leads to vacuums and localised spirals.

In Ireland, they are traditionally a sí gaoithe, translated to 'fairy wind'.