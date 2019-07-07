Warm spell to continue - with rise to ‘heatwave’ temps from next weekend

Long range forecast experts are predicting the current warm temperatures to continue for a couple of weeks at least - with next weekend to begin seeing an increase to heatwave levels of the mid-20s Celsius.

Irish Weather Online said coming days will see mercury remaining at the low 20s.

The experts said: “Somewhat warmer weather will develop by about next weekend with highs possibly reaching the mid 20s in places.

“This warmer spell could last a while, as guidance showing a gradually unsettled trend may get postponed in stages.”

Forecast from Irish Weather Online for this week:

MONDAY will be cloudy with a few brighter intervals in the south, quite humid with outbreaks of light rain in north Connacht and Ulster. Highs will reach 18 to 22 C.

TUESDAY will be partly cloudy and warm with haze or mist at times, lows near 12 C and highs near 23 C away from somewhat cooler Atlantic coasts.

WEDNESDAY will be mostly cloudy with outbreaks of light rain, 2 to 5 mm possible in west and north. Highs will reach 21 C.

THURSDAY will continue rather warm and humid with isolated showers, highs near 22 C.

FRIDAY will be partly cloudy with highs near 21 C.