Carroll hits 2-7 as Naas win successive SHL Div 3 Titles

Naas 5-13

Broadford 3-14

Haven Hire SHL Division 3 Final

By Ian Baker

There might have been a barren patch after 1990, but Naas reclaimed the SHL Division 3 League title with a sterling performance laden with goals in St. Conleth’s on Sunday (7th June).

Bamboozling Broadford with three goals in the opening six minutes, Naas had two further goals by the twelfth minute.

Scoring more goals that points in the first-half, Naas were able to fend off Broadford over the course of the hour. The goals gave them a cushion which they were able to withstand a spirited Broadford side capable of matching any score.

Despite Man of the Match Emmet Carroll finished the game with 2-7, Luke Flynn’s direct run and Dave Ryan’s tap finish put two goals on the Broadford board by the eighth minute.

Had Naas’s Niall Aherne and Emmet Carroll not responded with two further goals, Broadford would have been able to push the result to a different conclusion.

Playing a relative stalemate in the opening minutes of the second-half, Jack Donegan’s 44th minute goal and Ryan’s second point left only four points between the teams.

Carroll was sublime in the second-half though, immediately responding to Broadford’s challenge.

When substitute Al Bergin registered a 53rd minute point, Naas re-established their margin to lead by seven points.

Scoring three goals in the opening six minutes from Peter Purcell, Emmet Carroll and Niall Aherne, twelve minutes into the game Naas had five on the board when Aherne and Carroll added a second goal apiece.

Overrunning Broadford in the opening minutes secured the game, despite Ryan and Flynn responding by the 8th minute.

After this early barrage, Naas had to contend with a fired-up Broadford side.

Dean Hanley had four points on the board, finishing the game with seven points, while midfielder Mickey Barea showed his turn of pace for two points.

Broadford will look back on their nine wides in the first-half and their sixteen overall wondering how close converting some of them might have changed the outcome.

Despite outscoring Broadford by 0-5 – 0-3 in the opening fifteen minutes of the second-half, Naas were rocked by Donegan’s 44th minute goal.

Leaving four points between the sides, the game was on.

But as Naas responded through Carroll and Bergin, Broadford registered four wides in quick succession. This was the period of the game that they needed to extract maximum return from their play.

Aside from Carroll’s two goals, his two frees in quick succession to keep Broadford at bay marked him as Naas’s standout player.

In the end, Broadford could never successfully break down Naas’s first-half goal-scoring haul, despite Dean Hanley scoring his seventh point.

Scorers – Naas – E Carroll 2-7 (6f); N Aherne 2-1; P Purcell 1-0; E Stafford and A Maher 0-2; A Bergin 0-1. Broadford – D Hanley 0-7 (3f, 1 ’65); D Ryan 1-2 (1f); L Flynn and J Donegan 1-0; M Barea and C Flanagan 0-2 each; D Fox 0-1.

NAAS: Sean Whelan; Alan Browne, Tom Crosbie, Shane Murphy; Cormac Wren, Colm O’Connor, David Murphy; Dave Wall, Niall O’Leary; Peter Purcell, Barry Deasy, Eoghan Stafford; Alex Maher, Emmet Carroll, Niall Aherne. Subs: Al Bergin for Deasy (42 mins); Eoin Begley for Stafford (50); Neil Swan for Purcell (57); Sean Kelly for Aherne (60).

BROADFORD: Ollie Gill; Jack Dempsey, Shane Flanagan, Jamie Boyle; David Carroll, Elian Scanlon, Cillian Galligan; Mickey Barea, Dean Hanley; Calum Flanagan, Luke Flynn, Jack Sutton; Anthony Coy, Dave Ryan, Aaron Smyth. Subs: Dave Fox for Dempsey (12 mins); Jack Donegan for Smyth (16); Gavin Scanlon for Boyle (h/t); Walter McKeon for Coy (45).

REFEREE: Anthony Herbert.