North Kildare TD says 'works to bring the 450mm water main in Celbridge into service as a back-up supply are at an advanced stage'

A North Kildare TD has been informed by Irish Water that works to bring the back-up water mains into service in Celbridge are at an advanced stage and should be completed within a few weeks.

Deputy Frank O'Rourke said:“Works to bring the 450mm water main in Celbridge into service as a back-up supply are at an advanced stage. Flushing (cleaning) of the network is currently being carried out by Kildare County Council staff, with a view to carrying out water sampling in the very near future. If these water samples are satisfactory, final works can be completed to bring the main into service inside a few weeks.”

He said:“The water main burst in Celbridge again last January. This water main services many homes and businesses in Celbridge. When it burst, it caused major disruption to residents, businesses, nursing homes, schools, I subsequently raised the item with Irish Water at a meeting I arranged in Leinster House and pressed for action to betaken by Irish Water to address the problems.”

Deputy O'Rourke said:“Irish Water gave me a commitment that they would put a plan in place to deal with the problem. I am delighted that plans are now advanced to ensure that the problems associated with the water supply for Celbridge are being addressed. I want to acknowledge the work of Irish Water and Kildare Co Co in resolving this issue.”