Fire Services attended blaze in Citywest caused by waste set on fire

Firefighters attended a fire in the Citywest area last week.

Fire Officers from Rathfarnham Station responded to the incident on Thursday night which was located near homes and cars.

Dublin Fire Brigade staff extinguished the blaze, which was as a result of waste material being set on fire.

Dublin Fire Brigade said: "Waste dumped is a target for opportunistic arsonists.

"Contact your local Council if you see fly tipping."