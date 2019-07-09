Homes in parts of Co Kildare to see the first smart meters installed this year

Homes in Co Kildare will be among the first see ESB smart electricity meters installed from September.

Smart electricity meters monitor and reduce the amount of electricity a household uses.

The roll-out will be spread across two geographic areas in the Midlands including Co Kildare and Co Cork.



A total of 20,000 meters will be installed in 2019 by ESB technicians and contractors centred around Portlaoise and Bandon.

Co Kildare areas will be Castledermot, Athy, Kilcullen and Baltinglass which straddles the Kildare/Wicklow border.



Other towns in Co Laois include Portlaoise, Portarlington, Mountmellick, Abbeyleix, Mountrath, Durrow and Stradbally..

Meanwhile, the Cork locations include: Bandon, Macroom, Clonakilty, Kinsale, Blarney, Carrigaline and their hinterlands.

ESB Networks then plans to replace 250,000 meters between autumn 2019 and the end of 2020, with a further 500,000 meters each year from 2021 to 2024.



The energy provider said it will make direct contact with customers in these areas prior to installation.

Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment Richard Bruton, TD, said: “These new meters will enable homeowners to make smarter choices to meet their needs, while saving money on their electricity bills and reducing their impact on the environment. The saving in carbon emissions associated with the homes’ electricity use could also be very significant.”

Aoife MacEvilly from the Commission for Regulation of Utilities added: “The upgrade programme, commencing in September, is an important step on the journey to empower customers and support the migration to a low-carbon electricity system.

“Trials conducted in Irish homes have shown that smart meters helped customers use less electricity and cheaper electricity. Smart meters will also eliminate estimated bills, provide customers with better information on their energy usage and enable them [to] reduce their carbon footprint.”

In January, it was revealed that 250,000 smart meters would be deployed on behalf of ESB Networks by a consortium consisting of engineering giant Siemens and smart metering firm Kamstrup.