Do Not Touch! Poisonous weeds thriving across Kildare during dry, humid weather

The humid weather has seen the toxic Ragwort weed flourishing on roadsides around Co Kildare in recent weeks.

The yellow flowered plants are highly poisonous and can kill cattle and horses if they're eaten.

The toxins in Ragwort can also affect humans if absorbed through the skin.

The pulled plants should be destroyed or disposed of to a landfill.

Contractors working on behalf of Kildare Co Council and Transport Infrastructure Ireland spray or remove the weeds along roads and motorways.

Farmers and landowners also have a responsibility to control Ragworth as under the Noxious Weeds Act it is illegal to allow the plants to grow on your property.

Fines under the Noxious Weeds Act of up to €1,000 can be applied after conviction in court.