€100 Ticket to win €400k home in Maynooth - better odds than the Lotto!

The Faythe Harriers GAA Club in Wexford town has launched an ambitious fundraising raffle offering people the chance to win a €400,000 house in Maynooth in return for a €100 ticket.

The three-bedroom, semi-detached home in Carton Wood, Maynooth is part of a housing development built by Wexford developer Anthony Neville who is a member of the club.

The number of tickets will be capped at 12,000, giving the club a net profit of €800,000 if they are all sold.

All the proceeds will go towards the completion of the new Faythe Harriers clubhouse and community centre in Páirc Charman, which is currently under construction.

'We needed one big fundraising idea to raise enough money to build and develop the clubhouse', said club secretary Pat Henebry of the raffle.

"The Showhouse, No 1 Carton Wood, Maynooth is the prize on offer.

The Maynooth house is due for completion in October and is valued at €405,000.

The draw will take place on New Year's Eve.

Tickets can be bought online at www.winthehouse.ie and from the organising committee.

Prize

The large (117.4 sq m/ 1264 sq ft) A-rated house is built to a high standard of design, layout, specification and landscaping, and will include:

- A fitted kitchen with the following appliances: Stainless steel extractor hood

- Ceramic hob

- Oven

- Microwave

- Integrated fridge/freezer

- Integrated dishwasher

- As part of the A-Rated home solar PV panels are fitted.

- High quality flooring in hallway, kitchen & utility room.

- Wardrobes in master bedroom.

- One parking space per unit finished with brick paving.

- Ten year Global Home Warranties guarantee