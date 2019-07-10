Commuters warned not to miss new Junction 10 exits on M7

As part of the ongoing works on the M7, the new northbound and southbound off ramps at Junction 10 Naas South opened yesterday, and the old exits are now closed.

Many motorists missed the northbound off-slip yesterday and were forced to continue to Junction 9 and do a U-turn.

Some commuters complained about the lack of signage in advance of the new ramps.

Motorway display boards are pre-warning of the turn off this morning (pictured).

AA Ireland advised: "The new Northbound off-ramp is before where the old one was so be careful not to miss it.

"Motorists are advised to follow signage."