Scene of M50 crash which led to tailbacks yesterday afternoon

Dublin Fire Brigade (DFB) attended the scene of a collision on the M50 close to Junction 5 Finglas Southbound.

At least two vehicles were involved and photos from the incident show considerable damage.

The collision triggered traffic delays as a result.

DFB thanked motorists for their patience.

The Hard Shoulder and Lane One of the motorway were affected.

Gardaí had advised road users to avoid the area and to exit the motorway beforehand.