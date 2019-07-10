Deadline is today for submissions on proposed new Link Road in Kildare Town

The final deadline for submissions for the proposed Kildare Town Northern Link and South Green Area Access Improvement Scheme is today at 4pm.

A public information event took place last month involving staff from the Kildare Co Council's Roads, Transportation & Public Safety Department and from AECOM Consulting Engineers.

Residents opposed to the proposed route are being urged to send objections to the route to the council and to lobby their local councillors and TDs.



Kildare County Council said that a Northern Link for Kildare Town has been identified under a number of roads objectives in the Kildare Town Local Area Plan (LAP) 2012-2018 “to provide access to the motorway and railway station without the need to travel through the town centre”.

The proposed Kildare Town Northern Link aims to meet this objective by improving the road infrastructure between R415 Station Road and R445 Monasterevin Road via a route to the north-west of the Town Centre.

A Council spokesperson said: “The Northern Link will bring a number of benefits to Kildare Town and its inhabitants including reduced journey times, improved road cross-section with appropriate pedestrian and cyclist facilities, and reduced traffic congestion in the Town Centre, which will facilitate both wider public realm improvements and the protection of the heritage and character of the Town Centre.



“The proposed South Green Area Access Improvement Scheme will provide improved connectivity between the South Green Area, north of the Dublin-Cork/Galway railway line, and Kildare Town.”



The Kildare Town Local Area Plan 2012-2018 has identified that lands in the South Green Area “will facilitate the appropriate development of a sustainable new neighbourhood in the town over a 15–20 year period”.



“The LAP has also identified the need to improve the road infrastructure between the South Green Area and the Town Centre including the need to develop high quality pedestrian and cyclist linkages.



“The proposed scheme will provide the necessary improvements to road infrastructure to accommodate the growth and development potential in the South Green Area over the coming years including the replacement of South Green Road Railway Bridge.”

Consultants said the preferred route will reduce car congestion and enhance the attractiveness of Kildare Town centre.

Kildare County Council said would acquire any lands necessary through the Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) process.

A copy of the emerging preferred route will also be available to view on Kildare County Council’s website at http://kildare.ie/CountyCouncil/RoadsandTransportation/ProposedKildareTownNorthernLink&SouthGreenAreaAccessImprovementScheme

Submissions or observations with respect to the emerging preferred route can be made online or in writing to: Senior Executive Officer, Roads Transportation and Public Safety Department, Kildare County Council, Áras Chill Dara, Devoy Park, Naas, Co. Kildare, W91 X77F on or before 4 pm today.

Written submissions should be clearly marked “Kildare Town Northern Link and South Green Area Access Improvement Scheme”.