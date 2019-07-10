Kildare Co Council hiring Clerical Officers with salary rising to nearly €40k

Jobs in Kildare County Council has announced that applications for the following positions are invited from suitably qualified candidates.

Assistant Bridge Manager, (Executive Engineer Level) Permanent, Kildare National Roads Office.

Remuneration: €48,691- €67,684 (LSI 2) per annum

(after 6 years satisfactory service at maximum)

Assistant Engineer Permanent

Applications for the following positions are invited from suitably qualified candidates for inclusion on a panel.

Remuneration: €38,081 - €59,852 per annum (LSI 2) per annum after 6 years satisfactory service at maximum.

Clerical Officer (Contract Posts)

Remuneration: €23,587 – 39,109 (LSI1) per annum

(after 3 years satisfactory service at maximum)

Application forms and full particulars are available on the Council's Website at:

http://kildare.ie/…/VacanciesinKildareCountyCoun…/index.html or from Human Resources, Level 7, Áras Chill Dara, Devoy Park, Naas.

Tel: (045) 980740. Email: jobs@kildarecoco.ie

Candidates may be short-listed on the basis of information supplied in their application.

Kildare County Council is an equal opportunities employer.

The latest date for receipt of a completed signed original of the application form is: Thursday, 25 July 2019, 4.00 p.m.