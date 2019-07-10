Minister welcomes report steps taken by Tusla to implement recommendations from HIQA’s Statutory Investigation

Today, Minister Katherine Zappone welcomed the publication of a third progress report by the Expert Assurance Group (EAG) on steps taken by Tusla to implement recommendations from HIQA’s Statutory Investigation.

The Minister said: "I welcome the EAG's report, stating that there is clear evidence of positive momentum across all of the recommendations from the HIQA."

The Expert Assurance Group also provided the Minister with its view of the underlying legal framework on the management of retrospective allegations.

The Expert Assurance Group's quarterly report discusses its challenges, and notes the commitment of the Executive to managing allegations of retrospective abuse within the current framework.

The Expert Assurance Group has also updated the Minister on progress on recommendations on Tusla’s workforce strategy, social work educational pathways and the international review of best practice in the regulation of children's services. These will be revisited over the course of the next quarter with Tusla and the Department.

Minister Zappone welcomed the report saying "the Expert Assurance Group comments that the Tusla Executive is showing a clear determination to deliver improvements through its strategic action plan."